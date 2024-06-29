Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 1,916 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 3,789,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,492. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

