Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $10,862,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

