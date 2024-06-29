BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Up 0.9%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 8,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

BV Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

