Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,918. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

