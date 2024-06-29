Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
