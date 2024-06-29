Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 283,269 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,427,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 827,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

