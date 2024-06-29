Calton & Associates Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. 70,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,956. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

