Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,614,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,535,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

