Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 217,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,552. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

