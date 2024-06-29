Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

