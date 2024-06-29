Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $411,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

FMC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 2,771,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

