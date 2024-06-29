Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.