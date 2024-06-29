Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,800 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Leonardo DRS makes up about 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 2,018,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

