Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Indivior makes up 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Indivior by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Indivior by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

