Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,465 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,684 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

