Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,400 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 3.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 7,051,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.57 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.