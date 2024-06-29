Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy makes up about 1.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 6,466,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

