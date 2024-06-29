Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

