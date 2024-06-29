Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,309,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 675,846 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $29.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

