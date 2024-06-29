CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.3 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
