CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

