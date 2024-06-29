CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 82,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 42.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCLD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.