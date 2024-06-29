Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 25,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Cartier Silver Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.
