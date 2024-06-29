Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CETEF remained flat at C$0.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.
About Cathedral Energy Services
