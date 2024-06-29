Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

CETEF remained flat at C$0.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.