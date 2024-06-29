Celestia (TIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.41 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00009892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $849.01 million and $37.41 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,053,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,052,821,917.808031 with 193,865,445.558031 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.21061801 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $61,649,169.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

