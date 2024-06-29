Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
