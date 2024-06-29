Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

