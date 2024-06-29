Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 56.9% in June

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Trading Down 8.0 %

CHUC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,297. Charlie’s has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.