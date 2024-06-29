Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

