China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) vs. PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Head to Head Review

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $576.35 million 0.19 $37.66 million $1.29 2.75 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.51 $102.00 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 6.82% 10.84% 5.34% PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Automotive Systems and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PHINIA beats China Automotive Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services; and inspection and testing of automotive products, as well as markets automotive parts in North America. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

