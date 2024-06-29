China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 7,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

