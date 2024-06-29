China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
CBUMY stock remained flat at $17.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.88.
China National Building Material Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Company Profile
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.
Featured Stories
