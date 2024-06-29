Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $179.25. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.09. Christian Dior has a 12 month low of $166.38 and a 12 month high of $243.35.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

