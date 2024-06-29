Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.21). Approximately 2,932,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.03).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.