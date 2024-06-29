CIBC Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to “Sector Outperform”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $48,775,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,275 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 2,536,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

