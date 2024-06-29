Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 496.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 181,497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 52.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

