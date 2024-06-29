Citigroup Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $333.10 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

