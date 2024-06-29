Citigroup Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $172.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.