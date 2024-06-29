Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $39.00 at Evercore ISI

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CFG opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.