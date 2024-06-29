Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their sell rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.96.

NET stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,629,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,796 shares of company stock worth $56,919,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

