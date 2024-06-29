Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Head to Head Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 428.46%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 17.69 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.65 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.74 -$35.33 million ($1.32) -0.95

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% -901.79% -106.33% Co-Diagnostics -582.36% -42.35% -38.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

