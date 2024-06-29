Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Lifted by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $174,971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,085.00. 680,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,943. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,090.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $960.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.30.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

