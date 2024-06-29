Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.91

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and traded as high as $34.49. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 68,673 shares trading hands.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.
Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
