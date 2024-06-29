Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 3% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $223.36 and last traded at $220.92. Approximately 1,919,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,862,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,407,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,021 shares of company stock worth $80,655,822. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,160 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

