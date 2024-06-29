Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

