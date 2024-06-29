Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

