Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,571 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

