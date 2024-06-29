Comparing Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $555.74 million 1.01 $105.61 million $13.23 6.10 Applied Digital $55.39 million 14.74 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -7.53

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Gravity has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gravity and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Gravity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

