Compass’ (COMP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Compass Price Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.