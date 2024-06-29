Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.