Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $647.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $647.68 million and $22.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00624421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00123023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00272479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,015,907,274 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,900,643 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,015,602,057.62 with 4,140,602,043.83 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16728107 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $22,799,304.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

