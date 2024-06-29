Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.77. Conifer shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 746 shares.

Conifer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

