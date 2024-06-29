Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.9 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CCSI stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

